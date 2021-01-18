Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Show Me Cash’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Missouri Lottery's "Show Me Cash" game were:

01-05-13-19-22

(one, five, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $50,000

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game

January 18, 2021 9:58 PM

Lottery

KS Lottery

January 18, 2021 9:58 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ’2 By 2’ game

January 18, 2021 9:43 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Super Kansas Cash’ game

January 18, 2021 9:43 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Pick 3’ game

January 18, 2021 9:38 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

January 18, 2021 9:23 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service