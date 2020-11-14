Kansas City Star Logo
Lottery

KS Lottery

The Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan.

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Saturday:

06-08-14-17-27, Star Ball: 2, ASB: 2

(six, eight, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-seven; Star Ball: two; ASB: two)

7-8-2

(seven, eight, two)

0-6-8

(zero, six, eight)

01-06-24-26-27, Cash Ball: 2

(one, six, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-seven; Cash Ball: two)

Estimated jackpot: $220,000

Red Balls: 16-24, White Balls: 2-19

(Red Balls: sixteen, twenty-four; White Balls: two, nineteen)

Estimated jackpot: $176 million

07-15-18-32-45, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 2

(seven, fifteen, eighteen, thirty-two, forty-five; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: two)

  Comments  
