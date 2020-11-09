Kansas City Star Logo
Lottery

KS Lottery

The Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan.

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Monday:

5-9-8

(five, nine, eight)

3-3-6

(three, three, six)

04-13-17-22-27, Cash Ball: 5

(four, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-seven; Cash Ball: five)

Estimated jackpot: $200,000

Red Balls: 23-25, White Balls: 1-05

(Red Balls: twenty-three, twenty-five; White Balls: one, five)

Estimated jackpot: $152 million

Estimated jackpot: $158 million

