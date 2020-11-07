MO Lottery

Kansas City Star Logo
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

These Missouri lotteries were drawn Saturday:

05-13-28-32-36-40

(five, thirteen, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $1.8 million

Estimated jackpot: $152 million

9-2-1

(nine, two, one)

3-7-0

(three, seven, zero)

9-4-3-9

(nine, four, three, nine)

6-7-2-8

(six, seven, two, eight)

14-16-37-48-58, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2

(fourteen, sixteen, thirty-seven, forty-eight, fifty-eight; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: two)

03-29-33-35-37

(three, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-five, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $112,000

