Lottery

KS Lottery

The Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan.

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Saturday:

05-06-24-29-40, Star Ball: 9, ASB: 2

(five, six, twenty-four, twenty-nine, forty; Star Ball: nine; ASB: two)

9-2-5

(nine, two, five)

8-5-2

(eight, five, two)

10-14-16-23-31, Cash Ball: 12

(ten, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-three, thirty-one; Cash Ball: twelve)

Estimated jackpot: $160,000

Red Balls: 3-07, White Balls: 3-18

(Red Balls: three, seven; White Balls: three, eighteen)

Estimated jackpot: $129 million

02-06-40-42-55, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 3

(two, six, forty, forty-two, fifty-five; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: three)

