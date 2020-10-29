Lottery
MO Lottery
These Missouri lotteries were drawn Thursday:
02-11-32-44-47, Lucky Ball: 10
(two, eleven, thirty-two, forty-four, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: ten)
Estimated jackpot: $118 million
3-4-0
(three, four, zero)
5-3-2
(five, three, two)
7-2-3-6
(seven, two, three, six)
0-5-6-7
(zero, five, six, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $127 million
01-04-07-28-38
(one, four, seven, twenty-eight, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $50,000
Comments