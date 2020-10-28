Kansas City Star Logo
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Missouri Lottery's "Lotto" game were:

06-24-28-36-41-43

(six, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-six, forty-one, forty-three)

