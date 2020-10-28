Lottery
KS Lottery
These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
04-14-35-41-43, Star Ball: 9, ASB: 2
(four, fourteen, thirty-five, forty-one, forty-three; Star Ball: nine; ASB: two)
8-4-0
(eight, four, zero)
7-3-2
(seven, three, two)
20-27-28-30-31, Cash Ball: 3
(twenty, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-one; Cash Ball: three)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
Red Balls: 2-25, White Balls: 9-11
(Red Balls: two, twenty-five; White Balls: nine, eleven)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Estimated jackpot: $118 million
11-28-37-40-53, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 2
(eleven, twenty-eight, thirty-seven, forty, fifty-three; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: two)
