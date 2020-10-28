Lottery
MO Lottery
These Missouri lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
06-24-28-36-41-43
(six, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-six, forty-one, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $118 million
7-9-0
(seven, nine, zero)
2-5-4
(two, five, four)
5-6-3-7
(five, six, three, seven)
3-9-2-1
(three, nine, two, one)
Estimated jackpot: $116 million
12-13-23-25-39
(twelve, thirteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-nine)
