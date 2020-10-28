MO Lottery

Kansas City Star Logo
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

These Missouri lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

06-24-28-36-41-43

(six, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-six, forty-one, forty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $118 million

7-9-0

(seven, nine, zero)

2-5-4

(two, five, four)

5-6-3-7

(five, six, three, seven)

3-9-2-1

(three, nine, two, one)

Estimated jackpot: $116 million

12-13-23-25-39

(twelve, thirteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty-nine)

