Lottery
KS Lottery
These Kansas lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
0-9-1
(zero, nine, one)
3-4-7
(three, four, seven)
Red Balls: 5-16, White Balls: 6-07
(Red Balls: five, sixteen; White Balls: six, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
06-13-34-46-62, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 3
(six, thirteen, thirty-four, forty-six, sixty-two; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: three)
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
Estimated jackpot: $109 million
Estimated jackpot: $116 million
Comments