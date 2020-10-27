Lottery
MO Lottery
These Missouri lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
06-13-34-46-62, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 3
(six, thirteen, thirty-four, forty-six, sixty-two; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $109 million
1-6-3
(one, six, three)
0-5-9
(zero, five, nine)
0-9-5-3
(zero, nine, five, three)
1-9-9-8
(one, nine, nine, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $116 million
05-08-26-28-30
(five, eight, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $112,000
