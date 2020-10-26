Lottery
MO Lottery
These Missouri lotteries were drawn Monday:
09-12-20-30-38, Lucky Ball: 6
(nine, twelve, twenty, thirty, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: six)
Estimated jackpot: $109 million
8-8-7
(eight, eight, seven)
5-9-6
(five, nine, six)
8-1-8-5
(eight, one, eight, five)
9-8-6-3
(nine, eight, six, three)
Estimated jackpot: $116 million
06-07-15-18-39
(six, seven, fifteen, eighteen, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $96,000
