Lottery
KS Lottery
These Kansas lotteries were drawn Monday:
09-12-20-30-38, Lucky Ball: 6
(nine, twelve, twenty, thirty, thirty-eight; Lucky Ball: six)
7-5-9
(seven, five, nine)
0-7-5
(zero, seven, five)
07-15-21-22-29, Cash Ball: 4
(seven, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-nine; Cash Ball: four)
Estimated jackpot: $140,000
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
Red Balls: 1-15, White Balls: 3-19
(Red Balls: one, fifteen; White Balls: three, nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Estimated jackpot: $109 million
Estimated jackpot: $116 million
Comments