Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Show Me Cash’ game

The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Missouri Lottery's "Show Me Cash" game were:

05-08-22-29-37

(five, eight, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-seven)

