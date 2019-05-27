KS Lottery

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Monday:

15-37-43-46-47, Lucky Ball: 10

(fifteen, thirty-seven, forty-three, forty-six, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: ten)

4-6-7

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

(four, six, seven)

1-6-6

(one, six, six)

03-10-24-25-27, Cash Ball: 2

(three, ten, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-seven; Cash Ball: two)

Estimated jackpot: $280,000

Red Balls: 14-26, White Balls: 9-25

(Red Balls: fourteen, twenty-six; White Balls: nine, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $418 million

Estimated jackpot: $325 million