Lottery
KS Lottery
These Kansas lotteries were drawn Monday:
15-37-43-46-47, Lucky Ball: 10
(fifteen, thirty-seven, forty-three, forty-six, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: ten)
4-6-7
(four, six, seven)
1-6-6
(one, six, six)
03-10-24-25-27, Cash Ball: 2
(three, ten, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-seven; Cash Ball: two)
Estimated jackpot: $280,000
Red Balls: 14-26, White Balls: 9-25
(Red Balls: fourteen, twenty-six; White Balls: nine, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $418 million
Estimated jackpot: $325 million
Comments