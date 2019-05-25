Lottery
KS Lottery
These Kansas lotteries were drawn Saturday:
04-16-28-45-51, Star Ball: 8, ASB: 5
(four, sixteen, twenty-eight, forty-five, fifty-one; Star Ball: eight; ASB: five)
6-9-5
(six, nine, five)
0-0-3
(zero, zero, three)
01-09-12-15-32, Cash Ball: 18
(one, nine, twelve, fifteen, thirty-two; Cash Ball: eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: $265,000
Red Balls: 3-20, White Balls: 16-23
(Red Balls: three, twenty; White Balls: sixteen, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $418 million
01-02-39-43-66, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 3
(one, two, thirty-nine, forty-three, sixty-six; Powerball: two; Power Play: three)
