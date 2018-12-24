KS Lottery

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Monday:
02-09-14-27-47, Lucky Ball: 7
(two, nine, fourteen, twenty-seven, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: seven)
4-7-0
(four, seven, zero)
2-5-6
(two, five, six)
05-07-19-22-27, Cash Ball: 7
(five, seven, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven; Cash Ball: seven)
Estimated jackpot: $4.27 million
Red Balls: 7-16, White Balls: 9-20
(Red Balls: seven, sixteen; White Balls: nine, twenty)
Estimated jackpot: $321 million
Estimated jackpot: $294 million
