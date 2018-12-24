Lottery

KS Lottery

The Associated Press

December 24, 2018 10:13 PM

TOPEKA, Kan.

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Monday:

02-09-14-27-47, Lucky Ball: 7

(two, nine, fourteen, twenty-seven, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: seven)

4-7-0

(four, seven, zero)

2-5-6

(two, five, six)

05-07-19-22-27, Cash Ball: 7

(five, seven, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven; Cash Ball: seven)

Estimated jackpot: $4.27 million

Red Balls: 7-16, White Balls: 9-20

(Red Balls: seven, sixteen; White Balls: nine, twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $321 million

Estimated jackpot: $294 million

