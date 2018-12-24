Lottery

MO Lottery

The Associated Press

December 24, 2018 10:28 PM

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

These Missouri lotteries were drawn Monday:

02-09-14-27-47, Lucky Ball: 7

(two, nine, fourteen, twenty-seven, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: seven)

Estimated jackpot: $321 million

0-5-0

(zero, five, zero)

6-2-5

(six, two, five)

7-5-7-6

(seven, five, seven, six)

3-3-3-3

(three, three, three, three)

Estimated jackpot: $294 million

04-06-25-27-30

(four, six, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $60,000

