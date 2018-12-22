KS Lottery

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Saturday:
3-0-3
(three, zero, three)
3-6-2
(three, six, two)
05-06-14-20-24, Cash Ball: 15
(five, six, fourteen, twenty, twenty-four; Cash Ball: fifteen)
Estimated jackpot: $4.23 million
Red Balls: 13-23, White Balls: 3-15
(Red Balls: thirteen, twenty-three; White Balls: three, fifteen)
Estimated jackpot: $321 million
Estimated jackpot: $281 million
Comments