KS Lottery

The Associated Press

August 11, 2018 10:58 PM

TOPEKA, Kan.

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Saturday:

06-08-17-32-36, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 2

(six, eight, seventeen, thirty-two, thirty-six; Star Ball: four; ASB: two)

8-6-6

(eight, six, six)

9-8-5

(nine, eight, five)

05-08-16-27-32, Cash Ball: 25

(five, eight, sixteen, twenty-seven, thirty-two; Cash Ball: twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $2.05 million

Red Balls: 11-15, White Balls: 16-24

(Red Balls: eleven, fifteen; White Balls: sixteen, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Estimated jackpot: $75 million

05-43-56-62-68, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2

(five, forty-three, fifty-six, sixty-two, sixty-eight; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)

