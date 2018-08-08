KS Lottery

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
03-20-28-31-37, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 3
(three, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-seven; Star Ball: one; ASB: three)
7-7-4
(seven, seven, four)
9-8-4
(nine, eight, four)
03-05-08-22-29, Cash Ball: 22
(three, five, eight, twenty-two, twenty-nine; Cash Ball: twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $2.01 million
Red Balls: 18-21, White Balls: 3-10
(Red Balls: eighteen, twenty-one; White Balls: three, ten)
Estimated jackpot: $63 million
10-21-30-43-63, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 2
(ten, twenty-one, thirty, forty-three, sixty-three; Powerball: seventeen; Power Play: two)
Comments