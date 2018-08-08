Lottery

KS Lottery

The Associated Press

August 08, 2018 10:46 PM

TOPEKA, Kan.

These Kansas lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

03-20-28-31-37, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 3

(three, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-seven; Star Ball: one; ASB: three)

7-7-4

(seven, seven, four)

9-8-4

(nine, eight, four)

03-05-08-22-29, Cash Ball: 22

(three, five, eight, twenty-two, twenty-nine; Cash Ball: twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $2.01 million

Red Balls: 18-21, White Balls: 3-10

(Red Balls: eighteen, twenty-one; White Balls: three, ten)

Estimated jackpot: $63 million

10-21-30-43-63, Powerball: 17, Power Play: 2

(ten, twenty-one, thirty, forty-three, sixty-three; Powerball: seventeen; Power Play: two)

  Comments  