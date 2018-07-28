Honoring a pioneering African-American attorney in 1969

This photo from The Star's historical archive was published on Feb. 2, 1969. Judge Benjamin E. Franklin was the first African-American to hold the position of U.S. attorney for Kansas, and also the first black person to hold the position of bankruptcy judge in Kansas. He died in 1993. The photo’s original caption:
A John Marshall Award Winner, Benjamin E. Franklin (third from the left), displayed the award, the Justice department's highest, at a Kansas City, Kansas, luncheon yesterday in Franklin's honor. Franklin, United States attorney for Kansas, was presented a plaque later in the program by the Kansas City, Kansas, Bar association. With Franklin are (from the left) Mayor Joseph H. McDowell of Kansas City, Kansas; A.B. Howard, president, Kansas City, Kansas, Bar association, and Charles Waugh, Muskegon Heights, Mich., president of the National Bar Association, Inc.
