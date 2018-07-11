Tech at Olathe’s FAA air traffic control center during a 1970 labor dispute

This photo was published March 31, 1970. Its original caption:
Clear plastic chips, each representing an airplane, are moved about on the face of a radar screen by Stanley Seaton (left), an air traffic controller at the Federal Aviation Administration’s air traffic control center in Olathe. Seaton and James Rollins, another controller, use the radar screen, another screen in front of them giving a wide-range view, and communications devices above their heads to direct air traffic across much of Kansas. The light-colored strips stacked in the vertical racks at right center give information on flights due to fly within the radar’s range. The center is among several affected by a nationwide labor dispute.
Comments