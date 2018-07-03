Aftermath of a NKC flour plant explosion

The photo originally appeared in The Star on Feb. 19, 1944
The fearful wallop of the explosions that wrecked the Larabee Flour Mills plant in North Kansas City yesterday is attested by these eruptions of stored wheat from 90-foot concrete bins that were 150 feet from the source of the blasts. Through connecting tunnels, the blasts spread to the thirty bins, some of them filled with 35,000 bushels of wheat. The tons of wheat, and the concrete bins, were lifted and the bases of the bins cracked open and allowed some of the wheat to spill out. Walls of some empty bins were shattered.
