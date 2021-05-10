Inmate found dead at Jackson County jail in Kansas City was hospitalized after arrest

Foul play is not suspected in the death of a 42-year-old man who was found dead by medical staff during rounds Monday morning at the Jackson County Jail. File photo

Foul play is not suspected in the death of a 42-year-old man who was found unresponsive by medical staff during rounds Monday morning at the Jackson County jail, said Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte’.

“He was found this morning when our medical staff and a corrections officer were doing their medical rounds,” Forte’ said. “They started CPR on him, contacted the fire department EMS and they responded and pronounced him deceased at the detention facility.”

The man, whose identity was being withheld until family could be notified, was arrested by Jackson County deputies Thursday evening on two outstanding felony warrants, Forte’ said.

“He complained of a medical condition,” Forte’ said. “He was transported to the hospital and admitted Thursday evening and spent two nights at the hospital. He was released Saturday morning and then transported to the detention center.”

Forte’ declined to say what the pre-existing medical condition was.

“It had nothing to do with his arrest,” he said. “No force was used during his arrest.”

Forte’ also would not say what the warrants were for, except that they were state felony warrants.

The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death, he said.