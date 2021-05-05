Statewide Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old girl missing from Gladstone, Missouri

Police are looking for 2-year-old Samyia D. Barr who was allegedly taken by her father shortly after 9 a.m. in the 7000 block of North Olive Street in Gladstone. Missouri Highway Patrol

The Missouri Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert Wednesday morning for a 2-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted by her father in Gladstone, according to the alert that went to cell phones in the Kansas City area.

Police are looking for Samyia D. Barr who was last seen with 25-year-old De’Shawn Barr-Cotton shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 7000 block of North Olive Street in Gladstone. The vehicle was last seen headed south on Olive.

Barr-Cotton allegedly assaulted the girl’s mother and brandished a gun, according to the alert. He was reported to be in a silver Chevrolet Malibu with tinted windows.

Samyia has black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a multi-colored long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans. Her hair was in braids with black-and-white hair ties.

Missouri Highway Patrol

Barr-Cotton was described as being about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair that he wears in shoulder-length dread locks. He was wearing a black hooded-sweatshirt with a Nike emblem on the front along with fitted blue jeans. He had a black-and-white low-top sneakers.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or knows the whereabouts of the child is asked to 911 or the Gladstone Police Department at 816-436-3550.