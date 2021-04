Crime Mothers of Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions express gratitude to community April 16, 2021 04:46 PM

Jamie Runions and Rhonda Beckford speak after the murder trial of Kylr Yust. Yust was convicted in Cass County of second-degree murder of Runions' daughter Jessica Runions and voluntary manslaughter in the death of Beckford's daughter Kara Kopetsky.