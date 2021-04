Crime Hear Kylr Yust accuse his deceased half-brother of killing Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions on final day of testimony April 14, 2021 11:08 PM

Kylr Yust testified in his defense on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. He accused his deceased half-brother for the murders of Kara Kopetsky and Jessica Runions while on the stand.