Crime Hear the recording prosecutors claim is Kylr Yust saying he killed Kara Kopetsky April 08, 2021 03:55 PM

Kylr Yust allegedly told his ex-girlfriend, Katelynn Farris, that he killed Kara Kopetsky, prosecutors said at Yust's trial on Thursday, April 8, 2021. Farris, at the request of the FBI, recorded herself and Yust while using a Ouija board.