Crime
Firefighters battle blaze at Overland Park apartment complex Tuesday morning
Fire fighters were working to extinguish a blaze at an apartment complex in Overland Park, officials said early Tuesday.
A working fire was reported Tuesday morning at Aspen Lodge Apartments in the 10200 block of West 81st Terrace, according to fire officials.
When reached just before 8 a.m., Overland Park Fire Department spokesman Jason Rhodes said no known injuries had been reported, but that the department was still working to put out the flames.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
