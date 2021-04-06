Firefighters battle blaze at Overland Park apartment complex Tuesday morning

Overland Park firefighters responded to a fire at Aspen Lodge Apartments at 10217 W 81st Terrace Tuesday morning. tljungblad@kcstar.com

Fire fighters were working to extinguish a blaze at an apartment complex in Overland Park, officials said early Tuesday.

A working fire was reported Tuesday morning at Aspen Lodge Apartments in the 10200 block of West 81st Terrace, according to fire officials.

When reached just before 8 a.m., Overland Park Fire Department spokesman Jason Rhodes said no known injuries had been reported, but that the department was still working to put out the flames.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.