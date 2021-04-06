Crime

Firefighters battle blaze at Overland Park apartment complex Tuesday morning

Overland Park firefighters responded to a fire at Aspen Lodge Apartments at 10217 W 81st Terrace Tuesday morning.
Overland Park firefighters responded to a fire at Aspen Lodge Apartments at 10217 W 81st Terrace Tuesday morning. Tammy Ljungblad tljungblad@kcstar.com

Fire fighters were working to extinguish a blaze at an apartment complex in Overland Park, officials said early Tuesday.

A working fire was reported Tuesday morning at Aspen Lodge Apartments in the 10200 block of West 81st Terrace, according to fire officials.

When reached just before 8 a.m., Overland Park Fire Department spokesman Jason Rhodes said no known injuries had been reported, but that the department was still working to put out the flames.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Anna Spoerre
Anna Spoerre
Anna Spoerre covers breaking news for the Kansas City Star. Before joining The Star, she covered crime and courts for the Des Moines Register. Spoerre is a graduate of Southern Illinois University Carbondale, where she studied journalism.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service