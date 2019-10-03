KC police arrest woman who drove into teens. She said they were attacking her daughter

SHARE COPY LINK

Kansas City police arrested a woman Wednesday afternoon after she rammed a vehicle into three teens she said were assaulting her daughter.

The teens who were struck refused medical treatment at the scene. The incident was reported around 3:45 p.m. at Ruskin Way and Corrington Avenue in south Kansas City, according to police.

Officers patrolling the area drove near a large disturbance taking place near the intersection. The woman’s daughter told officers that her family had been involved in an ongoing dispute with one of her former classmates.

The girl said she was walking home when a group of teens attacked her. The girl’s mother drove up while the alleged attack occurred. The woman accelerated her vehicle and struck three of the juveniles involved in the altercation, police said.

Police arrived and arrested the woman. Paramedics checked the teens who refused to be treated.

No other details were released. Police continued their investigation of the incident on Thursday.

