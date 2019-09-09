Man identified as person of interest in June slaying in KC is sought by police

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Kansas City police are searching for a man identified as a person of interest in a June homicide.

Ronald E. Phillips, 31, is wanted for homicide and other warrants, Kansas City police said Monday.

He is known to frequent the area of East Ninth and Olive streets.

On June 23, officers responded to the 2300 block of East 28th.

Shawndell Reed, 33, was located in the street with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police at the time said Reed had been involved in an altercation with the shooter before he was killed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

