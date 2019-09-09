Crime
Man identified as person of interest in June slaying in KC is sought by police
Kansas City police are searching for a man identified as a person of interest in a June homicide.
Ronald E. Phillips, 31, is wanted for homicide and other warrants, Kansas City police said Monday.
He is known to frequent the area of East Ninth and Olive streets.
On June 23, officers responded to the 2300 block of East 28th.
Shawndell Reed, 33, was located in the street with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police at the time said Reed had been involved in an altercation with the shooter before he was killed.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
BEHIND OUR REPORTING
How we did this story
The Kansas City Police Department on Monday circulated a bulletin identifying a person of interest in the homicide. The information included a photo.
