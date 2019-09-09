Former Blue Valley High student arrested, accused of making threat against school

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

Overland Park police arrested a former Blue Valley student Sunday who allegedly made violent threats over the weekend.

Rumors of a school shooting threat had begun circulating among students by text message about 9:30 p.m. Sunday night, one Blue Valley parent wrote in an email to The Star.

The text messages included screenshots of internal school communications, according to the parent. School officials sent out information about the situation about 12:30 a.m. that night.

Scott Bacon, the principal at Blue Valley High School, emailed parents alerting them about the threat. Bacon said police were immediately notified after school officials received the threat.

Only one person was involved in making the threat, officials said.

“Thank you to the students and parents who reported what they heard and shared their concerns,” Bacon said in an email. “As a result, we were able to intervene and ensure the safety of everyone.”

No details were released about what those threats were. Police have not identified the student or provided any other details.

Additional police patrolled the campus Monday morning.

