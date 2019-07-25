Third man pleads guilty in 2018 murder of Olathe teenager

Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated July 10, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated July 10, 2019.

A third man pleaded guilty Thursday in the summer 2018 shooting death of an Olathe teenager.

Angelo Monteleone, 19, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery. He is scheduled to be sentenced October 16.

The charges stemmed from the June 2018 shooting of 17-year-old Daniel Bowden during an altercation in a parking lot in the 100 block of South Clairborne Road.

According to court records and previous testimony, the shooting involved a drug sale and attempted robbery.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Co-defendants Isaiah Wisinger, 18, and Cesar Herrera, 17, each pleaded guilty to their involvement earlier this year.

Wisinger was sentenced to more than 18 years in prison. Herrera’s sentence requires him to stay in the juvenile correctional facility until he is 22 years and 6 months old.

A case is still pending for a fourth defendant, 24-year-old Malik Delva who is charged with first-degree murder and distribution or possession of marijuana.