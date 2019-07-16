Crime
Kansas City police motorcycle officer injured in Northland wreck
A Kansas City police officer on a motorcycle was injured Tuesday in a collision in the Northland.
The officer suffered injuries that weren’t life-threatening, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
The wreck happened about 12:40 p.m. at 51st and NW Waukomis Drive while the officer was responding to assist another officer regarding a naked man on the highway who was under the influence.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating.
This story is developing and will be updated.
