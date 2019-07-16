Crime

Kansas City police motorcycle officer injured in Northland wreck

KCPD motorcycle office injured in wreck in Northland

A Kansas City police officer on a motorcycle was injured Tuesday in a collision in the Northland. The wreck happened about 12:40 p.m. at 51st and NW Waukomis Drive. By
Up Next
A Kansas City police officer on a motorcycle was injured Tuesday in a collision in the Northland. The wreck happened about 12:40 p.m. at 51st and NW Waukomis Drive. By

A Kansas City police officer on a motorcycle was injured Tuesday in a collision in the Northland.

The officer suffered injuries that weren’t life-threatening, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

The wreck happened about 12:40 p.m. at 51st and NW Waukomis Drive while the officer was responding to assist another officer regarding a naked man on the highway who was under the influence.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Profile Image of Katie Moore
Katie Moore

Katie Moore covers crime and justice issues for The Star. She is a University of Kansas graduate and was previously a reporter in her hometown of Topeka, Kansas.

  Comments  