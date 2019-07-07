Crime
Someone opened up a lot of people’s mailboxes in Olathe. Police are looking for them.
Numerous mailboxes were found opened, with mail scattered in the street, in Olathe Sunday morning, according to police.
Police were called about 7 a.m. to the area of 1100 North Purdom Street, where mailboxes had been opened and mailed taken out, police said. Two pieces of mail were confirmed to have been opened and removed.
Police also found mailboxes opened on several surrounding blocks, including the 800 blocks of East Layton, East Piatt, East 125th Terrace, East Johnston Circle and East Cothrell.
Mailboxes were also opened nearby on North Sunset and North Hunter, police said.
No suspects were identified and no descriptions were available, according to the Olathe Police Department.
Police asked residents in the neighborhood to check and see if their camera systems might have caught images of someone tampering with the mailboxes.
Anyone who was a victim of this crime is asked to call Olathe police at 913-971-6950.
