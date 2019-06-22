Friday triple shooting on MLK Jr. Boulevard ‘appears to be drug related,’ police say

Kansas City police investigate triple shooting at MLK Jr. Boulevard Kansas City police were investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured two others Friday, June 21, 2019. It happened around 5:30 p.m. near East 84th Street on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, formerly known as The Paseo. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City police were investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured two others Friday, June 21, 2019. It happened around 5:30 p.m. near East 84th Street on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, formerly known as The Paseo.

A triple homicide that occurred Friday on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near East 84th street “appears to be drug related,” police said Saturday.

Police responded to the shooting around 5:30 p.m. Friday. Witnesses told police that the victims drove themselves to the hospital. The suspect fled the scene.

One victim, identified Saturday as 25-year-old Barry Burns, died at the hospital. The other two victims were listed in serious condition as of Friday night.

Police said that, while the shooting appeared to be drug related, a motive is still unknown.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.