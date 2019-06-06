KC man who told police of planned killing sentenced to prison for firearm charge

Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated May 26, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Crime Stoppers most wanted fugitives updated video updated May 26, 2019.

A Kansas City man who told police after a traffic stop that he planned to kill someone was sentenced to prison Thursday after he was convicted of illegally possessing a firearm.

Seneca Harrison, 36, was sentenced in the U.S. District Court of Kansas City to seven years and eight months in prison, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri.

The charge was filed after Harrison was arrested by Blue Springs police on April 9, 2018, for traffic violations and suspicion of driving under the influence. During the traffic stop, police found a loaded shotgun in the driver’s seat of his vehicle.

According to court records, Harrison told police after his arrest he had planned to “kill someone” the next day.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“I’m kinda glad you guys got me,” Harrison was quoted as saying. “You knew I was going to kill someone tomorrow. I was about to go away for a long time.”

Harrison was charged in federal court with being a felon in possession of a firearm due to his prior criminal history. He was found guilty of that charge last December.