Crime
Man injured in Kansas City shooting that stemmed from domestic violence, police say
How to support victims of domestic abuse
A woman shot a man Sunday in southern Kansas City in an incident that appeared to stem from domestic violence, police said.
Officers responded to the shooting about 4:20 p.m. in the 6100 block of Fairlane Drive.
The woman shot the man after he beat her up, according to Kansas City Officer Darin Snapp, a police spokesman.
The man was in critical but stable condition, Snapp said. Detectives were interviewing the woman, he said.
No further information was released Sunday afternoon.
Comments