Man injured in Kansas City shooting that stemmed from domestic violence, police say

A woman shot a man Sunday in southern Kansas City in an incident that appeared to stem from domestic violence, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting about 4:20 p.m. in the 6100 block of Fairlane Drive.

The woman shot the man after he beat her up, according to Kansas City Officer Darin Snapp, a police spokesman.

The man was in critical but stable condition, Snapp said. Detectives were interviewing the woman, he said.

No further information was released Sunday afternoon.