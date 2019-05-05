One man dead after shooting in Clinton, Missouri; second man held for questioning

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

One man is dead and another man is being held in jail after a shooting Saturday evening in Clinton, Missouri, according to police.

Jonathan Joseph Nahrstedt, 24, of Warsaw, Missouri, was pronounced dead after being shot multiple times. A 21-year-old man was being held in Henry County jail while police investigated the homicide.

The shooting occurred about 8:40 p.m. in the 500 block of South Carter Street. Arriving officers found Nahrstedt suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and attempted life-saving measures on him.

An ambulance rushed Nahrstedt to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 21-year-old Clinton man was arrested at the scene and was being held on a 24-investigative hold while detectives interviewed witnesses and examined evidence, police said. No charges had been filed in the shooting as of Sunday morning.

Deputies with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office were helping to investigate the shooting.