Federal judge arrested in Johnson County, charged with driving under the influence

Kathryn H. Vratil Johnson County Detention Center

A federal judge was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Thursday night and is now facing charges in Johnson County, according to court records.

Kathryn H. Vratil, who is a senior judge for the U.S. District Court for the District of Kansas, is charged in Johnson County District Court with driving under the influence and improperly driving on a laned roadway.

According to a complaint filed Friday, a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper arrested Vratil after 6:30 p.m. Thursday and she was booked into the Johnson County jail.

Vratil, 70, was released after posting a $1,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in court May 21.

Chief Judge Julie A. Robinson issued a brief statement Friday, addressing the arrest.

“The District of Kansas is aware of the pending charge against one of our judges. This court respects the jurisdiction of the Johnson County District Court, which is handling the case,” Robinson said in the statement. “This court will handle this as an internal personnel matter and have no further comment.”