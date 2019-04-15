Crime

Kansas City pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run crash, police say

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response

Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. By
Up Next
Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. By

A 37-year-old pedestrian is listed in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle Sunday evening that immediately sped away, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

The accident was reported at 8:22 p.m. at the intersection of Anderson and Smart avenues in Northeast Kansas City. According to initial police reports, the victim was either standing or crossing the street near the east curb when he was struck by a northbound vehicle. The driver failed to stop, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle has damage to its front-end and possibly a broken right headlight, police said.

Anyone with information should call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Glenn E. Rice

Glenn E. Rice covers crime, courts and breaking news for The Kansas City Star, where he’s worked since 1988. Rice is a Kansas City native and a graduate of the University of Central Missouri.
  Comments  

Read Next

Thief uses canoe to reach flooded home, then steals boat to escape, Missouri cops say

Crime

Thief uses canoe to reach flooded home, then steals boat to escape, Missouri cops say

St. Charles County, Missouri police arrested man who they say canoed through floodwater in a home burglary attempt. The homeowner confronted him, so he stole an inflatable boat and tried to sail away from cops.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE CRIME
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service