Kansas City pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run crash, police say
A 37-year-old pedestrian is listed in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle Sunday evening that immediately sped away, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
The accident was reported at 8:22 p.m. at the intersection of Anderson and Smart avenues in Northeast Kansas City. According to initial police reports, the victim was either standing or crossing the street near the east curb when he was struck by a northbound vehicle. The driver failed to stop, police said.
The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The vehicle has damage to its front-end and possibly a broken right headlight, police said.
Anyone with information should call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
