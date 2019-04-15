Kansas City pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run crash, police say

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A 37-year-old pedestrian is listed in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle Sunday evening that immediately sped away, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

The accident was reported at 8:22 p.m. at the intersection of Anderson and Smart avenues in Northeast Kansas City. According to initial police reports, the victim was either standing or crossing the street near the east curb when he was struck by a northbound vehicle. The driver failed to stop, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle has damage to its front-end and possibly a broken right headlight, police said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Anyone with information should call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).