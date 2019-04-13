Crime

Teen found dead from gunshot wound in Kansas City home

Kansas City police found a teenaged boy, who died from gunshot wounds Friday night, in a house in the 4400 Block of Scarritt Avenue.

Police arrived at the house about 11 p.m. and found the boy inside suffering from gunshot trauma, according to a police report. Emergency Medical Services arrived at the house and declared the victim dead at the scene.

Kansas City police detectives interviewed people who were at the scene to determine the circumstance of the death. Police did not identify the teen, but said they are not looking for any suspects at large at this time.

