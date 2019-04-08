Crime
After woman is shot in western Kansas, police find suspect 700 miles away in Missouri
After a woman was shot and killed in northwestern Kansas, police found a suspect more than 700 miles away in Missouri, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Monday.
The victim, 38-year-old Lori Shields, was found shot about 3:40 p.m. Sunday inside a house on U.S. Highway 36 in rural Norton, Kansas.
The Norton County Sheriff’s Office and the KBI identified a man as a suspect in the shooting and searched for him.
About 2:40 a.m. Monday in Cape Girardeau, in southeastern Missouri, police responded to a report of a person calling for help from a hotel room.
Arriving officers found the man suffering from a gunshot wound that police said appeared to be self-inflicted.
They learned that the man was being sought in connection with the shooting in Kansas.
The man was taken to a hospital, where he remained Monday as the investigation continued.
