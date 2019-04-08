After woman is shot in western Kansas, police find suspect 700 miles away in Missouri

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

After a woman was shot and killed in northwestern Kansas, police found a suspect more than 700 miles away in Missouri, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Monday.

The victim, 38-year-old Lori Shields, was found shot about 3:40 p.m. Sunday inside a house on U.S. Highway 36 in rural Norton, Kansas.

The Norton County Sheriff’s Office and the KBI identified a man as a suspect in the shooting and searched for him.

About 2:40 a.m. Monday in Cape Girardeau, in southeastern Missouri, police responded to a report of a person calling for help from a hotel room.

Arriving officers found the man suffering from a gunshot wound that police said appeared to be self-inflicted.

They learned that the man was being sought in connection with the shooting in Kansas.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he remained Monday as the investigation continued.