Crime

Remains of toddler, man found in burning vehicle in Platte County, Missouri

By Robert A. Cronkleton

March 31, 2019 12:26 PM

The bodies of a toddler and a man were found Sunday morning in a burning vehicle north of Ridgley in Platte County, Missouri, according to the Platte County Sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office received a call about 7 a.m. reporting a vehicle fire in the 20000 of County Road B. The caller reported seeing human remains in the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

The bodies appear to be the remains of an adult male and toddler, the sheriff’s office said.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting the sheriff’s office in the investigation.

Robert A. Cronkleton

Robert A. Cronkleton gets up very early in the morning to bring readers breaking news about crime, transportation and weather at the crack of dawn. He’s been at The Star since 1987 and now contributes data reporting and video editing.

