Cancer patient’s service dog is shot during attack at Kansas City, North, motel

A 25-year-old man is accused of assaulting a young woman visiting town for cancer treatment and shooting her service dog at a Kansas City, North, motel Wednesday.
Prosecutors have charged Mardrecuis D. Williams in Platte County Circuit Court with three counts each of second-degree assault and armed criminal action. He also faces one count each of unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree trespassing and injuring a service dog.
Williams was being held Sunday in the Jackson County jail on a $35,000 cash-only bond. If released, he is not to contact the victims or return to the motel where the attack occurred, according to the bond conditions.
The woman was staying at the Motel 6 near Northwest Barry Road and Interstate 29 and was headed out for her chemotherapy appointment when she was attacked, according to a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for the dog’s veterinary bill.
Two men surprised and attacked the woman, her boyfriend and her brother. All three were injured. During the attack, the woman’s service dog, Lolly, was shot through the abdomen and back leg.
The GoFundMe page seeks to raise $10,000 to cover the cost of the dog’s treatment. In just over 24 hours, the page had raised close to $1,000.
