Inmate found dead in shower at Cass County jail, investigation underway

An inmate in the Cass County jail was found dead in the shower Monday night and an investigation is underway, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies found the inmate unresponsive around 8:30 p.m., according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The deputies gave the inmate CPR and notified EMS, the sheriff’s office said, but the inmate was soon pronounced dead.

The Johnson County, Mo., Sheriff’s Office was requested to lead an investigation into the death at the jail with help from the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The inmate’s name was not immediately released, pending notification of family.