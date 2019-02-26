Crime

Inmate found dead in shower at Cass County jail, investigation underway

By Kaitlyn Schwers

February 26, 2019 05:12 PM

An inmate in the Cass County jail was found dead in the shower Monday night and an investigation is underway, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies found the inmate unresponsive around 8:30 p.m., according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The deputies gave the inmate CPR and notified EMS, the sheriff’s office said, but the inmate was soon pronounced dead.

The Johnson County, Mo., Sheriff’s Office was requested to lead an investigation into the death at the jail with help from the Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The inmate’s name was not immediately released, pending notification of family.

Kaitlyn Schwers

Kaitlyn Schwers covers breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017.

