Basehor police ask for help finding man who did not return from Friday night run

By Mike Hendricks

February 02, 2019 04:59 PM

Jordan Kenne Basehor Police Department
Basehor police are asking for help locating a young man who went out for a run Friday and hasn’t been seen since.

Jordan Kenne is white, around 27 years old and is 5-foot-9 inches and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said he left his house about 5 p.m. Friday in the Basehor and Tonganoxie area and was last seen near 178th and State Avenue wearing black sweatpants and a maroon jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 913-758-4022 and ask to speak with Detective Clark or the on-duty supervisor.

