Man charged in the 2017 killing of three people, arson of KCK home

A 40-year-old man has been charged in the 2017 killings of three people whose bodies were found after a suspicious house fire in Kansas City, Kan.

Carlisle R. Hervey faces three counts of first-degree murder and aggravated arson in the deaths of Gwinn Green, 53, Ronald Guess, 61, and Kevin McBride, 54. All three were Kansas City, Kan. residents.

Firefighters found the bodies after extinguishing a fire that had fully engulfed a single-story, wood frame house in the 800 block of Troup Avenue early Dec. 12.

The discovery of the bodies by fire crews touched off an “extensive fire investigation” that soon labeled the deaths “suspicious.”





Police have not said how the victims died or any other details that linked Hervey to the slayings and the fire.

Gwinn Green’s son, Aderrius Phillips said the criminal charges will help begin to bring closure to the families of the victims.

“My family and I are extremely proud of the Kansas City, Kan. detectives and patrol officers for their perseverance and due diligence in the case to solve my mom’s murder,” Phillips said on Friday. “We know the next step to get him convicted, and we have total confidence in the District Attorney and in the law.

“We invite the community for their continued support to see justice prevail and we then can have some closure for the three families after the devastating event in losing my mom and their loved ones,” he said.

Hervey is being held on a $1 million bond. No court date has been set.