Man critically hurt in Shawnee stabbing that ends in police scuffle, suspect charged

An overnight stabbing in Shawnee left a man in critical condition early Saturday and led to the suspect scuffling with a responding police officer.
About 12:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 4900 block of Nieman Road to investigate a report of someone being stabbed in the face. The caller gave a description of a suspect who had fled the scene.
When an officer in the area located the potential suspect, who was unarmed, the suspect lunged at the officer and a struggle ensued, police said. The officer broke free and deployed his Taser on the suspect, who later was arrested.
The suspect was later identified in court records as 21-year-old Cameron D. Leslie, of Topeka.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Leslie is charged with attempted first-degree murder and battery on a law enforcement officer. He remains in the Johnson County Adult Detention Center with bond set at $1 million.
The stabbing victim was hospitalized in critical condition but with non-life threatening injuries. The officer was treated at a hospital and released.
Comments